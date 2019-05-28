Overview

Dr. Scott Shepard, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Temple University Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus and Hydrocephalus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.