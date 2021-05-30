Dr. Scott Sheftel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheftel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Sheftel, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Sheftel, MD is a Dermatologist in Sahuarita, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING.
Dr. Sheftel works at
Locations
HealthySkin Dermatology18855 S La Canada Dr, Sahuarita, AZ 85629 Directions (520) 293-5757
HealthySkin Dermatology2295 E Vistoso Commerce Loop, Oro Valley, AZ 85755 Directions (520) 293-5757
Shaw Sheftel Dermatology Llp1595 E River Rd Ste 201, Tucson, AZ 85718 Directions (520) 293-5757
- 4 1521 E Tangerine Rd Ste 111, Oro Valley, AZ 85755 Directions (520) 293-5757
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
While here for the winter unfortunately I needed to establish myself with a good Dermatologist. I had no idea so I feel very blessed that I landed at Healthy Skin Derm & especially with dr. Sheftel & staff. Two years ago I had a terrible experience back home with a MOHS procedure. I was a bit shaken that the biopsy had confirmed what Dr. Sheftel thought. He took the time, a good amount of it, to explain what would happen next, gave me information of what I should be doing & I should add, It was Dr. Sheftel himself who called w/biopsy results. Very reassuring. I was referred to Dr. Chen & his staff for the actual procedure & found the same high level of patient oriented attitude & quality. The entire staff have the same patient oriented service. Kindness goes a long way:) Dr. Sheftel's nurse was amazing, it was like they were tag team supporting me:) I am grateful I ended up at Healthy Skin Derm & especially w/ Dr. Sheftel. I highly recommend Healthy Skin Dermatology
About Dr. Scott Sheftel, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134128564
Education & Certifications
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheftel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheftel accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheftel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheftel has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheftel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sheftel speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheftel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheftel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheftel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheftel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.