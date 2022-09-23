Dr. Scott Shawen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shawen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Shawen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Shawen, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Dr. Shawen works at
Locations
-
1
OrthoCarolina Ballantyne15825 Ballantyne Medical Pl Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 323-3400
-
2
OrthoCarolina Foot and Ankle Institute2001 Vail Ave Ste 200B, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 323-3668
-
3
Walter Reed National Military Medical Center8901 Rockville Pike, Bethesda, MD 20889 Directions (301) 295-8280
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shawen?
Dr Shawen clearly explained the findings and my treatment options. Being a former health care professional having high expectations of myself, I expect the same at practices which I use. The Staff at orthocarolina is always professional, compassionate, kind and efficient.
About Dr. Scott Shawen, MD
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386749133
Education & Certifications
- Miller Clinic
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
- BYU
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shawen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shawen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shawen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shawen works at
Dr. Shawen has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Limb Pain and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shawen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shawen speaks Spanish.
111 patients have reviewed Dr. Shawen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shawen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shawen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shawen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.