Dr. Scott Sharp, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Sharp, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas - Houston Medical school|University of Texas, Houston and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora.
Dr. Sharp works at
Locations
Rocky Mountain Cleft Palate and Craniofacial Center2055 N High St Ste 360, Denver, CO 80205 Directions (720) 821-3850
Rocky Mountain ENT Associates - Aurora1400 S Potomac St Ste 240, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 963-0416Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Rocky Mountain ENT Associates - Centennial14100 E Arapahoe Rd Ste 250, Centennial, CO 80112 Directions (720) 821-3844
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center of Aurora
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great visit, wonderful physician! Very pleased!
About Dr. Scott Sharp, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center
- University of Texas - Houston Medical school|University of Texas, Houston
