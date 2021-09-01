See All Neurologists in Willingboro, NJ
Dr. Scott Sharetts, MD

Neurology
3 (28)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Scott Sharetts, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Willingboro, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Willingboro Hospital.

Dr. Sharetts works at Virtua Neurology in Willingboro, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virtua Neurology - Willingboro
    231 Van Sciver Pkwy Ste A, Willingboro, NJ 08046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 871-7500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

2.8
Average provider rating
Based on 28 ratings
Patient Ratings (28)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(3)
1 Star
(12)
Sep 01, 2021
Dr. Sharett's has always taken the time to explain things and care for me!! I appreciate everything he has done for me!! He has always gone above and beyond to help me!!
Brittney Peyton — Sep 01, 2021
About Dr. Scott Sharetts, MD

  • Neurology
  • 45 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1437202116
Education & Certifications

  • New England Medical Center
  • Medical College of Virginia Hospital
  • Temple University School of Medicine
  • Neurology
Hospital Affiliations

  • Virtua Willingboro Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Scott Sharetts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharetts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sharetts has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sharetts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sharetts works at Virtua Neurology in Willingboro, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Sharetts’s profile.

28 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharetts. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharetts.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharetts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharetts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

