Dr. Scott Shapiro, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Scott Shapiro, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Neurotology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine|University of Maryland School of Medicine - Baltimore, Maryland and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
University Radiology At Robert Wood Johnson10 Plum St Fl Rwj, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (848) 283-7055
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Dr. Shapiro is incredibly knowledgeable and kind. I had been diagnosed with meniere’s and had been treated unsuccessfully. He found that I had been misdiagnosed and got me on the right track.
- Neurotology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1801215918
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- West Virginia University|West Virginia University Ruby Memorial Hospital
- University of Maryland School Medicine|University of Maryland School of Medicine - Baltimore, Maryland
- Neurotology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
