Dr. Scott Shadfar, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Integris Bass Baptist Health Center and Integris Health Edmond.



Dr. Shadfar works at Meridian Plastic Surgeons in Carmel, IN with other offices in Edmond, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.