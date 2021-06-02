See All Ophthalmologists in Fairfield, CT
Super Profile

Dr. Scott Seo, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (13)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Scott Seo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.

Dr. Seo works at Fairfield Ophthalmology in Fairfield, CT with other offices in Bridgeport, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fairfield Opthalmology
    1300 Post Rd Ste 209, Fairfield, CT 06824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 254-8050
  2. 2
    Fairfield Opthalmology
    3715 Main St Ste 309, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 255-2340

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Vincent's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eye Cancer
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Eye Cancer
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid

Treatment frequency



Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Seo?

    Jun 02, 2021
    The best eye doctor I have ever been to & I have been to a few. He is very thorough, knowledgeable and does not rush through the appointment. He listened to all of my concerns and was thoughtful about his recommendations. I highly recommend Dr. Seo!
    LisaV — Jun 02, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Scott Seo, MD
    About Dr. Scott Seo, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285770537
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Seo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Seo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Seo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

