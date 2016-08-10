Dr. Scott Sellinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sellinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Sellinger, MD
Dr. Scott Sellinger, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Capital Hospital.
Locations
Advanced Urology Institute2000 Centre Pointe Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 399-2114
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Capital Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sellinger?
Always excellent.
About Dr. Scott Sellinger, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1740243526
Education & Certifications
- U Florida
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sellinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sellinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sellinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sellinger has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sellinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sellinger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sellinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sellinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sellinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.