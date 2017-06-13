Dr. Scott Sell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Sell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital.
Urology Associates of Fredericksburg1051 Care Way, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 374-3131Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Urology Associates4710 Spotsylvania Pkwy Ste 204, Fredericksburg, VA 22407 Directions (540) 374-3131
- Mary Washington Hospital
- Stafford Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. Sell and I met during an emergency situation. He saved my life, as I was in sepsis and had waited nearly too long to go to the hospital, not realizing how ill I was. Dr. Sell was calm, reassuring and informative during the procedure(s) and many subsequent office visits. I highly recommend Dr. Sell.
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English
