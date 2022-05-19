Dr. Scott Self, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Self is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Self, DDS
Overview
Dr. Scott Self, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Dyersburg, TN.
Dr. Self works at
Locations
West Tennessee Dental Group174 Community Park Rd, Dyersburg, TN 38024 Directions (734) 349-2202
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Dental Network of America
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful friendly atmosphere.
About Dr. Scott Self, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1154434926
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Self has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Self using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Self has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Self works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Self. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Self.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Self, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Self appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.