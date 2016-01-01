See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Cherry Hill, NJ
Dr. Scott Seifert, DO

Critical Care Medicine
5 (45)
Call for new patient details
8 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Scott Seifert, DO is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Seifert works at Jefferson Health Cherry Hill Primary & Specialty Care in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ and Turnersville, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Health Cherry Hill Primary & Specialty Care
    457 Haddonfield Rd Ste 110, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jefferson Health Voorhees Specialty Care - Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine
    333 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Regulus Specialty Care
    1A Regulus Dr, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bronchoprovocation Test
Pulmonary Function Test
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test
Bronchoprovocation Test
Pulmonary Function Test
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test

Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 45 ratings
Patient Ratings (45)
5 Star
(43)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Scott Seifert, DO

Specialties
  • Critical Care Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 8 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1396159711
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
Residency
  • Kennedy Hosp Stratford
Internship
  • Kennedy Hosp Stratford
Medical Education
  • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Seifert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

45 patients have reviewed Dr. Seifert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seifert.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seifert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seifert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

