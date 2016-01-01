Dr. Seifert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scott Seifert, DO
Overview
Dr. Scott Seifert, DO is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson Health Cherry Hill Primary & Specialty Care457 Haddonfield Rd Ste 110, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions
Jefferson Health Voorhees Specialty Care - Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine333 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Regulus Specialty Care1A Regulus Dr, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Scott Seifert, DO
- Critical Care Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1396159711
Education & Certifications
- Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Kennedy Hosp Stratford
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Seifert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seifert.
