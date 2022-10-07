Overview

Dr. Scott Seidel, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Southwestern Medical School|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, Heart Hospital of Austin, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Hays and Ascension Seton Williamson.



Dr. Seidel works at Cardiothoracic And Vascular Surgeons in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.