Dr. Scott Seidel, MD
Dr. Scott Seidel, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Southwestern Medical School|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, Heart Hospital of Austin, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Hays and Ascension Seton Williamson.
Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeons1010 W 40TH ST, Austin, TX 78756 Directions (512) 503-5366Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- Heart Hospital of Austin
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Hays
- Ascension Seton Williamson
- Admar
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Advantage
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Texas True Choice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Seidel has a reputation with other health care providers as being the best cardiovascular surgeon around. I feel confident that he will do an excellent job when operating on me.
- Vascular Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1497721005
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Southwestern Medical School|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
