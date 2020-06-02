Overview

Dr. Scott Segal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in North Miami, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Segal works at Compass Health Systems, PA in North Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Anxiety and Adjustment Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.