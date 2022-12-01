Dr. Scott Segal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Segal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Segal, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Segal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX.
Dr. Segal works at
Locations
-
1
Pasadena Eye Associates4450 E Sam Houston Pkwy S Ste E, Pasadena, TX 77505 Directions (713) 473-5715
-
2
Eye Institute of Houston5400 Bissonnet St, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 668-7337
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Always Care Benefits
- Ambetter
- American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
- Anthem
- Avesis
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Block Vision
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Boon-Chapman
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- CompBenefits Corp.
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Gallagher Basset
- Gilsbar 360
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- MetLife
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NALC Health Benefit Plan
- National Vision Administrators, LLC
- Opticare
- Pan American Life Insurance Group
- Principal Financial Group
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Sedgwick Claims Management Services
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Spectera
- Standard Insurance Company
- Superior Vision
- Texas Children's Health Plan
- Texas Workers' Compensation
- The Great-West Life Assurance Company
- TPA
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- York Risk Services
- Zurich
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Segal?
I was satisfied with my results. I highly recommend Dr. Segal and the staff
About Dr. Scott Segal, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154373942
Education & Certifications
- UCLA
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Segal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Segal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Segal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Segal works at
Dr. Segal has seen patients for Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Segal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Segal speaks Spanish.
356 patients have reviewed Dr. Segal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Segal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Segal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Segal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.