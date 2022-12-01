See All Ophthalmologists in Pasadena, TX
Dr. Scott Segal, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (356)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Scott Segal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX.

Dr. Segal works at Pasadena Eye Associates in Pasadena, TX with other offices in Bellaire, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pasadena Eye Associates
    4450 E Sam Houston Pkwy S Ste E, Pasadena, TX 77505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 473-5715
  2. 2
    Eye Institute of Houston
    5400 Bissonnet St, Bellaire, TX 77401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 668-7337

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Eye Cancer
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Eye Cancer
Benign Neoplasm of Eye

Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Photokeratitis Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Always Care Benefits
    • Ambetter
    • American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
    • Anthem
    • Avesis
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Block Vision
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Boon-Chapman
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Freedom Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Gallagher Basset
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • MetLife
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • NALC Health Benefit Plan
    • National Vision Administrators, LLC
    • Opticare
    • Pan American Life Insurance Group
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Sedgwick Claims Management Services
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • Spectera
    • Standard Insurance Company
    • Superior Vision
    • Texas Children's Health Plan
    • Texas Workers' Compensation
    • The Great-West Life Assurance Company
    • TPA
    • Tricare
    • TriWest Champus
    • Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • York Risk Services
    • Zurich

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 356 ratings
    Patient Ratings (356)
    5 Star
    (343)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 01, 2022
    I was satisfied with my results. I highly recommend Dr. Segal and the staff
    Dec 01, 2022
    About Dr. Scott Segal, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1154373942
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • UCLA
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Segal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Segal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Segal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Segal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Segal has seen patients for Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Segal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    356 patients have reviewed Dr. Segal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Segal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Segal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Segal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

