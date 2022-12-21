Overview

Dr. Scott Seals, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe, Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale, Hunt Regional Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.



Dr. Seals works at Texas Oncology in Rockwall, TX with other offices in Mesquite, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.