Dr. Scott Schubach, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Scott Schubach, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.

Dr. Schubach works at NYU Winthrop Vascular Center in Garden City, NY with other offices in Mineola, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Winthrop Cardiothoracic Surgery Associates
    1300 Franklin Ave Ste ML2, Garden City, NY 11530
  2. 2
    NYU Langone Hospital--Long Island
    259 1st St Dept Tcv, Mineola, NY 11501

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lung Cancer
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance
Pericardial Disease
Lung Cancer
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance
Pericardial Disease

Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Adult Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Aortic Aneurysm, Familial Thoracic Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Cardiomyopathy With Heart Block Chevron Icon
Bacterial Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Bronchioalveolar Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bronchogenic Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cardiac Sources of Embolism Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Clear Cell Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Calcification Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease, Autosomal Dominant 1 Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease, Autosomal Dominant 2 Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Coronary Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Coronary Interventional Procedures Chevron Icon
Dissecting Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Lung Mass Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Postoperative Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Insurance Services
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellPoint

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 01, 2022
    I can not say enough about the staff,my husband had triple bypass surgery,and Karen the nurse kept me posted every couple of hours which made me not as nervous.
    — Apr 01, 2022
    About Dr. Scott Schubach, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1619958717
    Education & Certifications

    • Dartmouth Hitchcock Mc|University Pittsburgh
    • Dartmouth Hitchcock Mc
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
    • Critical Care Surgery, Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
