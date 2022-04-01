Overview

Dr. Scott Schubach, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Schubach works at NYU Winthrop Vascular Center in Garden City, NY with other offices in Mineola, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.