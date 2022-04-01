Dr. Scott Schubach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schubach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Schubach, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Schubach, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Locations
NYU Winthrop Cardiothoracic Surgery Associates1300 Franklin Ave Ste ML2, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 663-4400
NYU Langone Hospital--Long Island259 1st St Dept Tcv, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-2384
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I can not say enough about the staff,my husband had triple bypass surgery,and Karen the nurse kept me posted every couple of hours which made me not as nervous.
About Dr. Scott Schubach, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Mc|University Pittsburgh
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Mc
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
- Critical Care Surgery, Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
