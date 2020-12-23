Dr. Scott Schraff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schraff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Schraff, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Schraff, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, Phoenix Children's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Schraff works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Arizona Otolaryngology Consultants PC2222 E Highland Ave Ste 204, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 264-4834
-
2
Arizona Otolaryngology Consultants Glendale Office5750 W Thunderbird Rd Ste A100, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 938-3205
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona PHCS
- Assurant Health
- AZ Benefit Options
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Banner Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Comprehensive Medical and Dental Program (CMDP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- First Life and Health Insurance
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Principal Life
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schraff?
Dr. Scott Schraff did eat tubes surgery on my 16 month old daughter in May and did a phenomenal job. Prior to the surgery she had 4 ear infections in 4 months and was delayed in her speech. Since the surgery she has had 0 ear infections (7 months) and is getting caught up with her speech. I would highly recommend Dr. Schraff! We are grateful to him!
About Dr. Scott Schraff, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1750318424
Education & Certifications
- Cincinnati Chldns Hospital Med Center
- Estn Va Med School
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
- Duke University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schraff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schraff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schraff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schraff works at
Dr. Schraff has seen patients for Otitis Media, Perforated Eardrum and Chronic Tonsillitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schraff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schraff speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Schraff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schraff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schraff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schraff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.