Overview

Dr. Scott Schraff, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, Phoenix Children's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Schraff works at Arizona Otolaryngology Consultants, PC in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Perforated Eardrum and Chronic Tonsillitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.