Dr. Scott Schoenberger, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (33)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Scott Schoenberger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Troy, OH. They graduated from University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Dayton Children's, Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus and Miami Valley Hospital.

Dr. Schoenberger works at CVP Physicians Dayton in Troy, OH with other offices in Beavercreek, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    CVP Physicians Dayton - Troy Office (Retina Only)
    1861 Towne Park Dr Ste C, Troy, OH 45373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 427-8900
  2
    Retina Physicians & Surgeons Inc.
    89 Sylvania Dr Fl 2, Beavercreek, OH 45440 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 427-8900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dayton Children's
  • Kettering Health Dayton
  • Kettering Health Main Campus
  • Miami Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Treatment frequency



Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cystoid Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ocular Histoplasmosis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Posterior Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment With Break Chevron Icon
Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 17, 2022
    After being misdiagnosed and treated by another Dr for a condition that I really didn’t have, Dr S got me into the right treatment for the real problems I did have. Everyone in his office is very friendly and competent. One of the best experiences I have ever had with a doctor
    Bill K — May 17, 2022
    About Dr. Scott Schoenberger, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811176548
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vanderbilt Eye Inst
    Residency
    • University of Cincinnati
    Internship
    • Christ Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Kenyon College
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Schoenberger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schoenberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schoenberger has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schoenberger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Schoenberger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schoenberger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schoenberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schoenberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

