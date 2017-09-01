Dr. Scott Schneider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schneider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Schneider, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Schneider, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Enloe Medical Center.
Locations
Scott D Schneider MD251 Cohasset Rd Ste 320, Chico, CA 95926 Directions (530) 342-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Enloe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Best Surgeon, super nice and easy to talk to. was able to fit me in before the end of the year when my ded had been met. very nice guy.
About Dr. Scott Schneider, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Spectrum Health - Butterworth Hospital
- Butterworth Hosp-MSU
- Wayne State Univ Som
- Spring Arbor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schneider has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schneider accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schneider has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Lipomas and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schneider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneider. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneider.
