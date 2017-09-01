Overview

Dr. Scott Schneider, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Enloe Medical Center.



Dr. Schneider works at Scott D Schneider MD in Chico, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Lipomas and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.