Dr. Scott Schneider, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (23)
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Scott Schneider, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences|George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Schneider works at Novant Health Bradford Clinic OB/GYN - Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Locations

    Novant Health Bradford Clinic Obstetrics and Gynecology
    325 Hawthorne Ln Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 973-2395

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Scott Schneider, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1255321469
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • The George Washington University Medical Center
    Internship
    • The George Washington University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences|George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Schneider has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schneider works at Novant Health Bradford Clinic OB/GYN - Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Schneider’s profile.

    Dr. Schneider has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schneider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneider. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneider.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

