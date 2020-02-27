Dr. Schmitt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Schmitt, MD
Dr. Scott Schmitt, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hudson, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Summa Health System - Akron Campus.
Locations
Summa Health Medical Group Psychiatry Hudson5655 Hudson Dr Ste 305, Hudson, OH 44236 Directions (330) 650-2111
Hospital Affiliations
- Summa Health System - Akron Campus
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. Schmitt is honestly great. He listens, and he isn't a pill-pusher ... you get the sense that he's really working WITH you to find the best approach. He's also quite friendly and remembers things about you outside of the medical aspects, in spite of the brevity of your appointments; it helps with the feeling that he's invested in you, that you're more than just an appointment. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Scott Schmitt, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic
- Univ Hlth Ctrs Of Pittsburgh
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Schmitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmitt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.