Dr. Scott Schluter, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Winchester, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE.



Dr. Schluter works at Sherman & Margolis Associates in Winchester, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.