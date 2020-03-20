Overview

Dr. Scott Schlidt, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO.



Dr. Schlidt works at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Milwaukee - Water Tower Medical Commons in Milwaukee, WI with other offices in Mequon, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.