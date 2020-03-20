Dr. Scott Schlidt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlidt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Schlidt, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Schlidt, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO.
Locations
-
1
Ascension Water Tower Medical Commons2350 N Lake Dr Ste 400, Milwaukee, WI 53211 Directions (414) 271-1633
-
2
Ascension Rx 110913133 N Port Washington Rd, Mequon, WI 53097 Directions (414) 298-7280
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
December 27, 2007, Dr. Schlidt performed an OPCAB (Off-pump Coronary Artery Bypass), surgery on me. The fact I have had no issues for the past 12 plus years speaks to his work. His post surgery follow up was great and detailed. This surgery was at St Mary's hospital. I believe his beating heart surgery technique allowed me recover quickly with no after effects. I was back at work in NYC on January 14th 2008.
About Dr. Scott Schlidt, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1063463719
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
