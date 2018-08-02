Dr. Scott Schlesinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlesinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Schlesinger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Schlesinger, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and White River Medical Center.
Dr. Schlesinger works at
Locations
Legacy Spine and Neurological Specialists8201 Cantrell Rd Ste 265, Little Rock, AR 72227 Directions (501) 661-0077Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Legacy Surgery Center5800 W 10th St Ste 206, Little Rock, AR 72204 Directions (501) 661-0077
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
- White River Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
From around 2009-2018 I had severe low back, hip, and leg pain. Now I am pain free after surgery and trying to get back In shape!
About Dr. Scott Schlesinger, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Centre Hospitalier
- Parkland Hospital
- University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- University of Arkansas
- Neurosurgery
