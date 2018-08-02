Overview

Dr. Scott Schlesinger, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and White River Medical Center.



Dr. Schlesinger works at Legacy Spine and Neurological Specialists, Little Rock, Arkansas in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Low Back Pain and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.