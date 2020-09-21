Dr. Scott Schlauder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlauder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Schlauder, MD
Dr. Scott Schlauder, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration.
Daystar Skin & Cancer Center4545 Pleasant Hill Rd Ste 101, Kissimmee, FL 34759 Directions (407) 483-4950
Pellis LLC512 Cypress Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34759 Directions (407) 483-4950
- AdventHealth Celebration
Dr. Schlauder is very knowledgeable and helped me to resolve my medical issue. Thank you.
- Dermatopathology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1700030178
- Tufts University/New Eng Med Ctr
- The University Of So Florida
- University of South Florida-Moffitt Cancer Center
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- The University Of Akron
Dr. Schlauder works at
