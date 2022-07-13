Overview

Dr. Scott Schinschke, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Seymour, WI. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Schinschke works at Prevea Health in Seymour, WI with other offices in Pulaski, WI and Appleton, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.