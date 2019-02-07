Overview

Dr. Scott Schams, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station and St. Joseph Health College Station Hospital.



Dr. Schams works at University Pediatrics Association in College Station, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.