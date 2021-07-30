See All Dermatologists in West Chester, PA
Dr. Scott Schafrank, MD

Dermatology
4 (24)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Scott Schafrank, MD is a Dermatologist in West Chester, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital.

Dr. Schafrank works at Main Line Dermatology in West Chester, PA with other offices in Wayne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Rash and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Locations

  1. 1
    Main Line Dermatology
    1246 Wrights Ln, West Chester, PA 19380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 696-8615
  2. 2
    Main Line Dermatology Inc.
    995 Old Eagle School Rd Ste 304F, Wayne, PA 19087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 688-3099

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chester County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Actinic Keratosis
Rash
Warts
Actinic Keratosis
Rash
Warts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 30, 2021
    Great doctor and nurses. I went in for a spot on my arm and a whole body scan because my father passed from melanoma. They did a thorough job.
    — Jul 30, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Scott Schafrank, MD
    About Dr. Scott Schafrank, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235120320
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Boston University Med Center
    Internship
    • New York Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
