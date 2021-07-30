Overview

Dr. Scott Schafrank, MD is a Dermatologist in West Chester, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital.



Dr. Schafrank works at Main Line Dermatology in West Chester, PA with other offices in Wayne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Rash and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.