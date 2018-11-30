Dr. Scott Schaffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schaffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Schaffer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Medical College Penn and is affiliated with Virtua Vorhees Hospital.
Advocare ENT Specialty Care406 Lippincott Dr Ste F, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (856) 435-9100
- Virtua Vorhees Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- QualCare
Still breathing great after 6 years! Had suffered for years with Sinus infection after sinus infection! I was on 2 sprays a day along with 2 allergy pills a day after years of allergy shots. Post nasal drip. It was just horrible! had a CT scan that my allergist said was no big deal. Finally I had enough and took the CT scan views to Dr. Schaffer...took one look and said I can fix you with no packing and no bleeding. I said when do we do it! That was back in 2012. I always recommend Dr. Schaffer!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English
- St Clairs Hosp Chldns
- Temple University Hospital
- Medical College Penn
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Schaffer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schaffer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schaffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schaffer has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Anosmia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schaffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaffer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaffer.
