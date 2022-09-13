See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Miami, FL
Dr. Scott Sandilands, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Scott Sandilands, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med|Nova Southeastern University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.

Dr. Sandilands works at HCA Florida Kendall Orthopedics in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Hip Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    HCA Florida Kendall Orthopedics
    11760 SW 40th St Ste 722, Miami, FL 33175 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 250-2682
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Approach Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Excision of Humerus Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Long Bone Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Posterior Mini-Incision Total Hip Arthroplasty Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 13, 2022
    Dr Sandilands Is an amazing doctor and I highly recommend him to anyone who needs orthopedic care. I was in a Traumatic ATV accident and severely broke my right tibia bone and without the care of Dr. Sandilands I was very close to losing my right leg. Dr Sandilands has been an amazing surgeon and I am very thankful for all of his excellent care and helping me Get back on my feet I will be forever grateful for his knowledge and expertise in his field of orthopedic care. Awesome doctor!!!
    Tracey Blair — Sep 13, 2022
    About Dr. Scott Sandilands, DO

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Sandilands, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandilands is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sandilands has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sandilands has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sandilands works at HCA Florida Kendall Orthopedics in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Sandilands’s profile.

    Dr. Sandilands has seen patients for Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Hip Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandilands on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandilands. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandilands.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandilands, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandilands appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

