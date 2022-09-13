Overview

Dr. Scott Sandilands, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med|Nova Southeastern University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.



Dr. Sandilands works at HCA Florida Kendall Orthopedics in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Hip Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.