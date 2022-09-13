Dr. Scott Sandilands, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandilands is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Sandilands, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Sandilands, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med|Nova Southeastern University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.
Dr. Sandilands works at
Locations
HCA Florida Kendall Orthopedics11760 SW 40th St Ste 722, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (305) 250-2682Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sandilands Is an amazing doctor and I highly recommend him to anyone who needs orthopedic care. I was in a Traumatic ATV accident and severely broke my right tibia bone and without the care of Dr. Sandilands I was very close to losing my right leg. Dr Sandilands has been an amazing surgeon and I am very thankful for all of his excellent care and helping me Get back on my feet I will be forever grateful for his knowledge and expertise in his field of orthopedic care. Awesome doctor!!!
About Dr. Scott Sandilands, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1104259712
Education & Certifications
- Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med|Nova Southeastern University
