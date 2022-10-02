See All Neurosurgeons in Norwalk, CT
Dr. Scott Sanderson, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (65)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Scott Sanderson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital.

Dr. Sanderson works at Neurosurgical Associates in Norwalk, CT with other offices in Danbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Broken Neck along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Neurosurgical Associates
    148 East Ave Ste 3D, Norwalk, CT 06851 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 853-0003
    Neurosurgical Associates
    69 Sand Pit Rd Ste 301, Danbury, CT 06810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 792-2003
    Norwalk Hospital
    24 Stevens St, Norwalk, CT 06850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 852-3072

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Danbury Hospital
  • Norwalk Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Broken Neck
    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 02, 2022
    Dr. Sanderson is outstanding. He was not only on time, he had already looked at my MRI. I have never known a doctor to be so well prepared for an initial visit. He took the time to explain my MRI to me and to answer all my questions. He was thorough, caring, and very easy to talk to. I am so glad my physical therapist recommended him.
    About Dr. Scott Sanderson, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1801827662
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Univesity Medical Center-Internal Complex Spine Fellowship
    • New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital
    • Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
    • Cornell University
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Sanderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sanderson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sanderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sanderson has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Broken Neck, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    65 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanderson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

