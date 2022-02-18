Dr. Scott Sanders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Sanders, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Sanders, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Franciscan Health Lafayette East , Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital and Logansport Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Sanders works at
Locations
BalanceMD9106 N Meridian St Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 644-3044
BalanceMD3721 Rome Dr Ste A, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 807-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
- Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
- Logansport Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Pekin Insurance
- Sagamore Health Network
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had been suffering with dizziness and vertigo for years. I was told I had Meniere's and given Meclizine and told to watch my salt. I had MRI scans, blood tests, all normal. Then I saw Dr. Sanders who quickly noted that my symptoms, even though I don't have bad headaches, were similar to what people with migraines report - motion sensitivity, foggy headed, head pressure, worse in the morning, etc. He started me on a medication that only cost $4 per month and within a few weeks, my symptoms were completely gone! I can't thank him enough for identifying my problem, even though I was skeptical at first. If you are dizzy, BalanceMD is the place to go!
About Dr. Scott Sanders, MD
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1902800576
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School Of Medicine and Midwest Eye Institute
- Indiana U/St Vincent's Hosp Indianapolis
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Purdue University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanders has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanders accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanders works at
Dr. Sanders has seen patients for Vertigo, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanders on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanders. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.