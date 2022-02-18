Overview

Dr. Scott Sanders, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Franciscan Health Lafayette East , Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital and Logansport Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sanders works at BalanceMD in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Lafayette, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.