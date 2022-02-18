See All Neurologists in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Scott Sanders, MD

Neurology
3.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Scott Sanders, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Franciscan Health Lafayette East , Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital and Logansport Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Sanders works at BalanceMD in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Lafayette, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    BalanceMD
    9106 N Meridian St Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46260
    BalanceMD
    3721 Rome Dr Ste A, Lafayette, IN 47905

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
  • Franciscan Health Lafayette East 
  • Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
  • Logansport Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Vertigo
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality

Vertigo Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Balance Disorders Chevron Icon
Balance Testing Chevron Icon
Benign Essential Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Disorders Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hemifacial Spasm Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Migrainous Vertigo Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vestibular Neuritis Chevron Icon
Vestibular Seizure Chevron Icon
Vestibular Testing Chevron Icon
Vestibulocochlear Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Pekin Insurance
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Feb 18, 2022
    I had been suffering with dizziness and vertigo for years. I was told I had Meniere's and given Meclizine and told to watch my salt. I had MRI scans, blood tests, all normal. Then I saw Dr. Sanders who quickly noted that my symptoms, even though I don't have bad headaches, were similar to what people with migraines report - motion sensitivity, foggy headed, head pressure, worse in the morning, etc. He started me on a medication that only cost $4 per month and within a few weeks, my symptoms were completely gone! I can't thank him enough for identifying my problem, even though I was skeptical at first. If you are dizzy, BalanceMD is the place to go!
    About Dr. Scott Sanders, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902800576
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Indiana University School Of Medicine and Midwest Eye Institute
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Indiana U/St Vincent's Hosp Indianapolis
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Purdue University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Sanders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sanders has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sanders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sanders has seen patients for Vertigo, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanders on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanders. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanders.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

