Dr. Scott Sanders, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Sanders, MD is a dermatologist in New City, NY. Dr. Sanders completed a residency at New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center. He currently practices at Scott Sanders MD Dermatology and is affiliated with Nyack Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans, including Medicare. Dr. Sanders is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Scott Sanders MD Dermatology301 N Main St Ste 3, New City, NY 10956 Directions (845) 499-2017
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthCare Partners
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Hudson Health Plan
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vytra Health Plans
About Dr. Scott Sanders, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1780670927
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center - Tisch Hospital
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Admitting Hospitals
- Nyack Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanders has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanders accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanders has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Shingles and Scabies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanders on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanders. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanders.
