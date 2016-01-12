Dr. Scott Samuelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samuelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Samuelson, MD
Dr. Scott Samuelson, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Bountiful, UT. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital, Ogden Regional Medical Center, St. Mark's Hospital, Alta View Hospital and Intermountain Medical Center.
Utah Cancer Specialists - Bountiful/Lakeview520 Medical Dr Ste 340, Bountiful, UT 84010 Directions (435) 264-5748MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Utah Cancer Specialists - Salt Lake/Salt Lake Clinic389 S 900 E Ste 100, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Directions (385) 417-5360
- Lakeview Hospital
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Alta View Hospital
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Amazing Doctor, He cares and treats you like a person and not a number. He is smart and open to ideas.
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Samuelson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samuelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samuelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samuelson has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samuelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Samuelson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samuelson.
