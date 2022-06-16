Dr. Scott Samera, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Samera, DPM
Overview
Dr. Scott Samera, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lake City, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.
Locations
Samera / Foot & Ankle, Lake City, Fl404 NW Hall of Fame Dr Fl 2, Lake City, FL 32055 Directions (386) 758-3668
Branford Family Medical Center303 Suwannee Ave NW, Branford, FL 32008 Directions (386) 758-3668
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Lake City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Visit was great very professional and solved my problem very quickly
About Dr. Scott Samera, DPM
- Podiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- James A. Haley Veterans Administration Hospital
- James A. Haley VA Medical Center
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samera has seen patients for Bunion, Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Samera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.