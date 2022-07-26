Overview

Dr. Scott Sainburg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.



Dr. Sainburg works at St. Jude Heritage Medical Group in Fullerton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.