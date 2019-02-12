Dr. Scott Sagett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sagett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Sagett, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Sagett, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Sagett works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
West County Ophthalmology Inc.222 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 660N, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 878-9902
-
2
West County Ophthalmology5551 Winghaven Blvd Ste 190, O Fallon, MO 63368 Directions (636) 695-2550
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sagett?
I have some difficulties because of an autoimmune disease. Dr Sagett was incredibly patient and took plent of time explaining things and providing prescription drops. I recommend him to everyone. Not every Dr works for everyone. But he def works for us
About Dr. Scott Sagett, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1609811967
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sagett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sagett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sagett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sagett works at
Dr. Sagett has seen patients for Floaters and Trichiasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sagett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Sagett. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sagett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sagett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sagett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.