Dr. Scott Sagerman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Sagerman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Sagerman works at
Locations
Chicago Medical Services LLC515 W Algonquin Rd Ste 120, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 247-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Scott Sagerman, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1841383031
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
