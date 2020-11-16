Overview

Dr. Scott Sagerman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Sagerman works at Hand To Shoulder Associates in Arlington Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.