Dr. Scott Rypkema, MD
Dr. Scott Rypkema, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Arkadelphia, AR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.
CHI St. Vincent Heart Clinic Arkansas - Arkadelphia3004 Pine St, Arkadelphia, AR 71923 DirectionsSaturdayClosed
CHI St. Vincent Cardiovascular Surgery Clinic - Little Rock - Kanis10100 Kanis Rd, Little Rock, AR 72205 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
CHI St. Vincent Heart Clinic Arkansas - Stuttgart1708 N Buerkle St, Stuttgart, AR 72160 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Washington U
- La State Univ
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
Dr. Rypkema has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rypkema has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rypkema on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rypkema. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rypkema.
