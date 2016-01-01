Overview

Dr. Scott Rypkema, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Arkadelphia, AR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.



Dr. Rypkema works at CHI St. Vincent Heart Clinic Arkansas - Arkadelphia in Arkadelphia, AR with other offices in Little Rock, AR and Stuttgart, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

