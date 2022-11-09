Dr. Scott Rutchik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rutchik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Rutchik, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Rutchik, MD is an Urology Specialist in Elkhart, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Elkhart General Hospital, Memorial Hospital Of South Bend, Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Elkhart Clinic303 S Nappanee St, Elkhart, IN 46514 Directions (574) 296-3200
Elkhart Clinic LLC410 Park Pl Ste B, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Directions (574) 296-3303
Hospital Affiliations
- Elkhart General Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
- Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I was worried going from kaiser to here at first because it’s a smaller office obviously ?? but he and his assistants did a great job and. I left very much fulfilled with an optimistic vision of future visits and better care. Thank you
About Dr. Scott Rutchik, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1952356503
Education & Certifications
- Case Wes Res U Hosps
- University Of Chicago Hospitals
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Northwestern University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rutchik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rutchik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rutchik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rutchik has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rutchik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Rutchik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rutchik.
