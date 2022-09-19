Overview

Dr. Scott Russo, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Munson Medical Center, Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.



Dr. Russo works at Spectrum Health Hospitals Cardiovascular Services - Blodgett in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.