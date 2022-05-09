Overview

Dr. Scott Russell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Olathe Medical Center, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's South Hospital.



Dr. Russell works at Saint Lukes Physician Group Inc in Leawood, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.