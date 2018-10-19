Overview

Dr. Scott Ruder, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN.



Dr. Ruder works at Psychiatry At Ashwood in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.