Overview

Dr. Scott Rubinstein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago.



Dr. Rubinstein works at Midwest Anesthesia and Pain Specialists Sc in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.