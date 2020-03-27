Dr. Rubin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Rubin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Boulder City Hospital.
Ultimate Choice LLC5440 W Sahara Ave Ste 202, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Directions (702) 380-8200
Boulder City Hospital901 Adams Blvd, Boulder City, NV 89005 Directions (702) 293-4111
We Care Health Care LLC3150 W Sahara Ave Ste B11, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 478-6983
- Boulder City Hospital
I have known/ seen Dr. Rubin as a patient, off and on, for many many years. I trust him 100%, and I trust very few. He makes me feel valued and respected; not just a patient with issues or who needs help. Thanks Dr. Rubin.
- 43 years of experience
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Rubin accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubin has seen patients for Group Psychotherapy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rubin speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubin.
