Dr. Scott Rotterman, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They graduated from Kent State University and is affiliated with Harrison County Hospital, Norton Audubon Hospital, Norton Brownsboro Hospital, Norton Hospital and Norton Women's and Children's Hospital.



Dr. Rotterman works at Champaign Dental Group in Elizabethtown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Foot Sprain and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.