Dr. Scott Rotterman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rotterman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Rotterman, DPM
Overview
Dr. Scott Rotterman, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They graduated from Kent State University and is affiliated with Harrison County Hospital, Norton Audubon Hospital, Norton Brownsboro Hospital, Norton Hospital and Norton Women's and Children's Hospital.
Dr. Rotterman works at
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group551 Westport Rd Ste A, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (270) 769-1303
Hospital Affiliations
- Harrison County Hospital
- Norton Audubon Hospital
- Norton Brownsboro Hospital
- Norton Hospital
- Norton Women's and Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rotterman?
I went to see him after injuring my foot, he went on to diagnose me with neuropathy & treat me multiple times, for multiple ailments with my feet. He was always friendly, concerned & always spoke to me in a matter of fact manner (which I greatly appreciated). In short his I was able to regain my active lifestyle again & would recommend him to anyone needing foot & ankle care.
About Dr. Scott Rotterman, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
- 1851731194
Education & Certifications
- Kent State University
- University Of Dayton
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rotterman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rotterman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rotterman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rotterman works at
Dr. Rotterman has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Foot Sprain and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rotterman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rotterman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rotterman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rotterman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rotterman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.