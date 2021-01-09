Overview

Dr. Scott Ross, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Colorado Spgs, CO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Ross works at Colorado Springs Neurological Associates in Colorado Spgs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.