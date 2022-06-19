Dr. Scott Ross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Ross, MD
Dr. Scott Ross, MD is a Dermatologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
English Dermatology Desert Ridge20950 N Tatum Blvd Ste 350, Phoenix, AZ 85050 Directions (480) 525-6812Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
Dr. Ross was very helpful with a recent procedure I had done. His office was clean, and everyone was very friendly. The wait time anytime I would come in, was always under 10 minutes. Super friendly and very knowledgeable doctor. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Scott Ross, MD
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Boston Univ Med Ctr/Univ Hp, Dermatology Worcester City Hosp, Internal Medicine
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
Dr. Ross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
102 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.
