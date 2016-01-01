Dr. Scott Rosenzweig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenzweig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Rosenzweig, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Rosenzweig, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS.
Dr. Rosenzweig works at
Locations
-
1
Scott L. Rosenzweig M.d. Inc.1450 10th St Ste 302, Santa Monica, CA 90401 Directions (310) 315-1786
-
2
Comprehensive Orthopedic Care Center PC338 N Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90004 Directions (213) 250-5106
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenzweig?
About Dr. Scott Rosenzweig, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1841273091
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenzweig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenzweig accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenzweig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenzweig works at
Dr. Rosenzweig has seen patients for Joint Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenzweig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenzweig. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenzweig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenzweig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenzweig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.